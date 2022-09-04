Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Community members gather in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in honor of Khaleesi Cuthriell

Khaleesi Cuthriell
Khaleesi Cuthriell
By Simone McKenny
Updated: 13 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -“It has been a year since they realized that Khaleesi was missing and I think it is very important to keep her story out there in hopes that someone eventually comes forward and tells the truth about what happened to her,” Erin Landes said.

Landes and other community members held a vigil in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday in honor of Khaleesi Cuthriell.

The three-year-old was reported missing this time last year. She was known to be in the care of Candi Royer and Travis Brown, both have since been charged with several felonies in regards to her disappearance.

The group heard from a local pastor and collected Journey Bags to be donated to children in foster care in her honor. Landes says she wants the community to remember that she matters.

“We have to be her voice, not to forget about her,” Landes added.

“Khaleesi’s story needs to be out there,” Alex Sprouse said. “It needs to be heard.”

“We will never stop looking for Khaleesi, we may not all be blood but we all stand here in faith that Khaleesi is going to be found,” Katherine Clinedinst said.

The Journey Bags will be taken to Foster Love Ministries in Waynesboro.

