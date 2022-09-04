Advertise With Us
BRHD offering new QR code system

brhd qr code
brhd qr code(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is adding a new QR code system to its free STI Clinic.

BRHD offers these clinics on the first and third Tuesday of every month.

Now, it is making it even easier for people to access HIV testing. Clients can now scan a QR code in order to access HIV testing services.

The Blue Ridge Health District Community HIV Testing program is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is sometimes open on weekends, too.

