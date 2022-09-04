Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

85-year-old pedestrian killed after being hit by driver in Henry Co.

Credit: BTW21
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Henry County Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

State Police report the crash happened Saturday at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, near Wheeler Avenue.

Police say the driver of a 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue when the driver hit a man crossing Virginia Avenue from the left side of the road.

The man has been identified as Vincent Nicholas Sciarabba, 85, of Warrenton, NC. Sciarabba died at the scene.

Police say the driver remained at the scene during the crash investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co.
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Mark Hormuz Dean (File photo provided by the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail)
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors.
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down