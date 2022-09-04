85-year-old pedestrian killed after being hit by driver in Henry Co.

HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Henry County Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

State Police report the crash happened Saturday at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, near Wheeler Avenue.

Police say the driver of a 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue when the driver hit a man crossing Virginia Avenue from the left side of the road.

The man has been identified as Vincent Nicholas Sciarabba, 85, of Warrenton, NC. Sciarabba died at the scene.

Police say the driver remained at the scene during the crash investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.