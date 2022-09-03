Tracking Rain Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A more muggy air mass is now in place through the rest of the Labor Day weekend holiday. While most communities will rain-free Sunday, some showers are more likely Monday.

Tracking a higher rain chance Monday overnight into Tuesday. A slow moving weather system will be over the region through mid week. This will provide additional rain showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.

We have a smaller rain chance next Thursday and Friday.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows in the 60s. Patchy fog.

Sunday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. A spotty shower possible. Highs in the 80s.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. A few showers developing. Lows in the 60s. Patchy fog.

Labor Day, Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible. Highs upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday and Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated rain risk. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated storm chances at this time. Highs in the 80s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.