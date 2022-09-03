More Humid with Some Rain Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As we move into the Labor Day weekend, the unofficial ending of summer, it will turn more humid.

Partly sunny, very warm and more humid kickoff to UVA’s first at home football game Saturday. Lower 80s at kickoff and upper 80s for the fourth quarter. Currently, Sunday afternoon and evening a few isolated showers and storms will develop.

A passing shower and thunder risk on Labor Day Monday.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. Highs mid to upper 80s.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Isolated shower/storm chance. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Labor Day, Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with scattered showers and a thunderstorm. Highs upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower/storm chance. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs upper 70s. Chance of showers. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Stray storms possible. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows low 60s.

Friday: Shower chance. Sun and clouds. Highs low 80s.

