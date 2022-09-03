Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Friday Night Fury, high school football scores & highlights 9/2

Fluvanna hosts Spotsylvania
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are the high school football scores & highlights from the Friday Night Fury on September 2nd.

Albemarle 33, William Flemming 17

Western Albemarle 29, Rockbridge 14

James Monroe 31, Charlottesville 21

Louisa County 45, Courtland 15

Orange County 54, Culpeper 27

Spotsylvania 48, Fluvanna 21

Wilson Memorial 41, Monticello 7

Page County 30, Nelson County 26

Covenant 66, Blessed Sacrament 8

St. Michael the Archangel 43, Fork Union 0

Stuarts Draft 35, Waynesboro 14

Staunton 40, Covington 7

Luray 43, Buffalo Gap 7

Riverheads 55, Parry McCluer 14

Brookville 36, Turner Ashby 6

Collegiate 19, Goochland 7

East Rockingham 51, Rock Ridge 22

Fort Defiance 24, Liberty Bedford 14

