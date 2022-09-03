Friday Night Fury, high school football scores & highlights 9/2
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are the high school football scores & highlights from the Friday Night Fury on September 2nd.
Albemarle 33, William Flemming 17
Western Albemarle 29, Rockbridge 14
James Monroe 31, Charlottesville 21
Louisa County 45, Courtland 15
Orange County 54, Culpeper 27
Spotsylvania 48, Fluvanna 21
Wilson Memorial 41, Monticello 7
Page County 30, Nelson County 26
Covenant 66, Blessed Sacrament 8
St. Michael the Archangel 43, Fork Union 0
Stuarts Draft 35, Waynesboro 14
Staunton 40, Covington 7
Luray 43, Buffalo Gap 7
Riverheads 55, Parry McCluer 14
Brookville 36, Turner Ashby 6
Collegiate 19, Goochland 7
East Rockingham 51, Rock Ridge 22
Fort Defiance 24, Liberty Bedford 14
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.