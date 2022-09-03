Free UVA gameday tickets from Come As You Are C’ville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Athletics and Come as You Are C’ville are partnered up to create a fun day for people in the area.

CAYA is a non-profit focused on community inclusion, especially among low income families.

August 3 is gameday between Richmond and UVA. Ahead of the big game CAYA is offering free tickets to people who may not have a chance to attend otherwise.

Click here to sign up.

