Free UVA gameday tickets from Come As You Are C’ville
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Athletics and Come as You Are C’ville are partnered up to create a fun day for people in the area.
CAYA is a non-profit focused on community inclusion, especially among low income families.
August 3 is gameday between Richmond and UVA. Ahead of the big game CAYA is offering free tickets to people who may not have a chance to attend otherwise.
Click here to sign up.
