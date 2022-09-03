6 cases of Monkeypox have been detected in the Blue Ridge Health District

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District says that so far, six cases of monkeypox have been diagnosed in central Virginia.

Right now there is a limited supply of vaccines, but the BRHD is working on a new way to administer it so that more doses can be given out.

This new technique uses up less of the full vaccine in each dose through switching to intradermal injection.

“We’ll be making a transition from subcutaneous injection into an intradermal injection, and that does allow more doses to be administered from the same amount of vaccine,” said BRHD Emergency Manager Leanne Knox.

This means that instead of going under a layer of fat, the injection will just go under the skin.

The BRHD and VDH websites (<-links pls) offer a survey that people can fill out to determine their eligibility.

