Warm With Humidity on the Rise Labor Day Weekend

Better Rain Chances Return By Monday
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As we move into the Labor Day weekend, the “unofficial” ending of Summer, it will turn more humid, with high pressure moving offshore. Partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 70s for the Charlottesville Women’s Four Miler race Saturday morning. Partly sunny, very warm and more humid kickoff to UVA’s first at home football game Saturday. Lower 80s at kickoff and upper 80s for the fourth quarter. Currently, Sunday afternoon and evening a few storms will develop. This front will bring a better chance of showers and storms for Labor Day Monday into early next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, some areas of fog. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm, humid. Few PM and evening storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Labor Day, Monday: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with scattered showers and a thunderstorms. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower/storm chance. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs near 80. Chance of showers. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Stray storms possible. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 80s.

