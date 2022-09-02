Advertise With Us
Back On Track
MVP Fridays celebrate Louisa County Public School students, teachers & community

Small acts of kindness can often go unnoticed throughout the week, but LCPS’ MVP Fridays is hoping to change that.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Small acts of kindness can often go unnoticed throughout the week, but LCPS’ MVP Fridays is hoping to change that.

While the MVP awards are not awarding a million dollar check, the crowd cheers like they are. A certificate, water bottle, and appreciation go a long way.

What fourth grader Hampton Taylor thought was just a visit from the superintendent turned into a surprise award and eruption of cheers.

“I didn’t know what was going on and then like, my mind was blown. I just can’t believe I was the one who got an MVP award,” Hampton said.

Teacher Jeff Harris, another MVP awardee, attests to the feeling.

“It’s such a surprise once you see everybody walk around the corner, and then you get the idea: ‘Oh, yes, I must’ve done something to earn this.’ When they give you that MVP award, you just feel honored,” Harris said.

MVP awards are given out every Friday to four people in the LCPS family, including a student and a teacher.

“Awards are an opportunity for students, staff, and the members of our community to notice, recognize, and honor educators and support staff who are going above and beyond,” said Principal Amanda Harper.

Principal Harper says this is a large part of why LCPS retains staff.

“Education can take from you as much as you are able to give it, and as much as you are willing to give it. The job is rewarding in so many ways, but it can also be tiring, and the MVP recognitions are a way to keep students and staff and our community members motivated,” Principal Harper said.

Winners and nominees are all recognized each week.

“About 400 nominations flow in every single week for nominations for the MVP, and we go around and recognize four of those folks each week. Every single person that’s nominated receives a card in the mail, saying this is why you were nominated,” Superintendent Doug Straley said.

The awards remind people to be kind, because the little things matter too.

“We’re team LCPS, we’re the best and we spread kindness,” Hampton said.

Nominations can be made through an online form every week.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

