Labor Day Weekend Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A comfortable start to this Friday. Hazy sunshine this afternoon with near seasonable temperatures. A more humid air mass returns through the Labor Day holiday weekend. Along with increasing rain chances later on.

Fine weather for High School football Friday evening. Near 80 degrees at kickoff and mid 70s by the end of the fourth quarter.

Partly cloudy and lower 70s for the Charlottesville Women’s Four Miler race Saturday morning.

Expect a partly sunny, very warm and more humid kickoff to UVA’s first at home football game Saturday. Lower 80s at kickoff and upper 80s for the fourth quarter.

While most areas look to stay rain-free Sunday. That will not be the case on Labor Day Monday.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s.

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, more humid and warm. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm chance. Highs in the humid mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Labor Day, Monday: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower/storm chance. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs near 80 with a shower risk. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Isolated shower/storm.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.