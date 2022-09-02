Advertise With Us
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds

The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed.

This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.

Some students and faculty are calling for a full removal of the wall because it was originally named after Hume.

Hume did not attend UVA and has no ties to it, other than his sons donating to the university in his honor.

