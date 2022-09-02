Firefly Fiber Broadband growing and connecting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Firefly Fiber Broadband has reached a milestone this month by connecting 15,000 customers from rural areas to high-speed internet.

Firefly is a division of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative.

“We’re particularly happy for all the families who can work on their businesses and continuing education and telehealth,” Melissa Gay said.

Firefly says it is projected to connect internet to more than 38,000 homes by the end of the year.

