Body cam protesters appear in Augusta County court Friday

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of protesters appeared in Augusta County court Friday for noise ordinance and disorderly conduct violations.

The charges stem from protests over body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies in June and July of 2021.

The judge heard one case for the noise ordinance violation charges and proceeded to find all members not guilty.

After a short recess, four disorderly conduct cases were heard.

Stephen Nelson was found guilty of disorderly conduct and fined $50. The judge stating he was not protected by the First Amendment in this case.

Cortez Nathan and Dylan Jorgensen were tried together. They were found guilty and both issued a $50 fine and received a 10 day suspended sentence.

The fourth case for Cameron Turley was dismissed.

For Augusta County, the Board of Supervisors passed its most recent budget a few months ago, due to expenses body cameras for deputies were not included.

