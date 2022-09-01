Tracking program might be the solution for wandering family members

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office is using grant money to improve a tracking program.

A $6,000 grant is going to Project Lifesaver, which helps ACSO find missing children and adults.

“Project Lifesaver is a service that we offer to help track people that wander. They range from adults with Alzheimer’s or dementia, and even kids with Autism,” Sheriff Chan Bryant said.

The system uses small transmitters on a bracelet.

“The two types that we use, they come with bands of many different colors,” the sheriff said. “It’s free of charge to everybody. If they have a loved one that that wanders then the service is free to everybody.”

Currently, there are 39 people signed up in Albemarle County. Funds from the grant are going towards buying more devices for the program.

“I don’t think many people know about it unless they are referred to by someone,” Sheriff Bryant said. “All they have to do is contact our office to either give us a phone call or send us an email and I’ll send it that be out to meet them and get some pertinent information from them and set them up on the system.”

