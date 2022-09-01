Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Rivanna River E. coli levels are stable

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Recent water tests show E. coli levels are fine in the Rivanna River and other creeks and streams, but experts still urge caution, especially after it rains.

The Rivanna River and smaller side creeks are tested every Thursday during the summer to help protect swimmers, boaters, and those out fishing.

“The intent of the Department of Environmental Qualities monitoring program and of our assessment is really looking more big picture at our waterways and evaluating whether or not they’re meeting our water quality standards,” Nesha McRae, TMDL coordinator at DEQ, said. “We use E. coli as what we call an indicator organism. That’s what we found to be the most effective thing to monitor for in our streams when we’re looking at whether recreation is safe in a stream, whether that designated users support it.”

Right now, E. coli levels are within the safe zone for the Rivanna basin waterways. That does not mean, though, that all is well.

The river and creeks feeding into it are considered impaired based on years of previous issues, ranging from bacteria to sediment. Rain can also change the health of the water.

“It is important to be more conscious following rain events. In general, we recommend three days following a rain event to avoid swimming in that water body and that is because precipitation that falls on the land will carry with it,” VDH Waterborne Hazards Coordinator Margaret Smigo said.

The Rivanna Conservation Alliance has a yearly health report for the water’s ecosystem.

