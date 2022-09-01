Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Paint the Town Orange returns September 2nd

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Paint the Town Orange is back on Friday, Sept. 2 at 8:30 p.m. at the Ting Pavilion.

The Paint the Town Orange pep rally kicks off the beginning of UVA’s football season.

The UVA football team, Spirit Squad, UVA Marching Band, and Tony Elliot, the new head coach, will all be in attendance.

“The event shows that we’re bringing our UVA community into the local community, and that we all work together. There’s a synergy between not only UVA athletics, but also UVA football and the Cavalier marching band,” Director of Bands Elliott Tackett said.

The team plays Richmond at Scott Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m.

