No weapon found after shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School

By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A shelter-in-place has been lifted at Blacksburg High School in Montgomery County.

Thursday morning, an anonymous report was submitted that a student had hidden a gun on campus at BHS, according to the Town of Blacksburg. School administration and Blacksburg Police worked together to investigate, and put the shelter-in-place into effect while K9s swept the building for weapons.

No weapon was found.

The town says the school day will continue, starting with the lunch schedule. Parents who want to pick up their students are asked to report to the front door, which is door 1, to sign in. School administration requires proper identification as all crisis safety protocols will be followed.

During the shelter, said Montgomery County, no one was permitted to enter the building. All students are safe and accounted for.

