Looks like a winner

Subtle changes this weekend
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure continues to usher in a comfortable airmass across th region. We’ll see mostly sunny sunny skies, pleasant temperatures, and lower humidity levels. We’ll squeeze one more pleasant day before humidity begins to rise this weekend. An approaching front will bring a chance late showers Sunday, and scattered showers and a storm Monday and Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, & humid, High: low 80s...Low: mid 0s

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray late shower, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

