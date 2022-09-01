Kendall Ballard returns home to coach CHS field hockey

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High school field hockey season is underway, and one of the best strikers to ever play at Charlottesville High School has returned home.

Kendall Ballard is one of the top athletes in CHS history. She excelled in field hockey, scoring 85 goals in her prep career. Ballard played for Ohio University, stating every game for four years, and racking up 31 goals. She was also a member of the United States Under 21 National Team.

Ballard graduated in 2015, and is now the head coach of the Black Knights.

She has dabbled in coaching for years, and recently spent a few weeks at CHS just to help out and give players tips.

“As soon as I figured out that I would be here for a full fall, I said, ‘Absolutely, this is what I want to do. Who do I need to contact to make that happen?’” Coach Ballard said.

The new coach has a wealth of experience and knowledge to share with her players.

“The girls may think I’m a little tough. I’m going to hold them to high standards, but I want them to have fun. I love this sport, and I want to have the opportunity to love it as much as I do,” Ballard said,

The Black Knights return just six seniors from last year’s team, but players are ready to embrace the challenge with their new coach.

“She never just says, ‘Work harder.’ She says, ‘Work harder, here’s how you do that, here’s how you fix this thing.’ She’s definitely the best coach that we’ve had,” Margot said.

“Very intense, we definitely work hard. There’s always laughter, we’re always having fun, we’re always enjoying ourselves,” Church said.

“This experience in high school is something you won’t get once you leave. Very few get to go play in college and there aren’t many opportunities to play after college, so enjoy the opportunity you have now,” Ballard said.

Coach Ballard and the Black Knights will be looking for their first win of the season Thursday when they host E.C. Glass.

