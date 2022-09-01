International Neighbors proposes mitigation to students walking to Charlottesville schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Charlottesville students, including preschoolers, are walking nearly three miles to and from school every day.

Many are children from refugee families who are already struggling with other barriers.

International Neighbors, a Charlottesville-based nonprofit dedicated helping refugees from around the world overcome challenges, about the concerns of parents and how they are trying to help.

“Right before the school year began, we were getting multiple calls from concerned neighbors, newcomers to our community saying ‘We were told there is no school bus. How is my child going to get to school?’” said Kari Miller, founder and CEO of International Neighbors. “Finding directions is difficult when the language, the culture, and alphabets are completely foreign to you.”

Khatool Masoudi is one of many parents hoping for a solution soon.

“As a parent I really have concerns about my kids. I’m worried about winter. Day by day as it gets cold, how are they going to get to school?” Masoudi said.

Phillip Gilliam, a driver for International Neighbors, says that if the school can’t help these students out, International Neighbors could if allowed.

“We did drive last year when there was the same issue a shortage of bus drivers in school buses for Charlottesville City Schools. We did drive the bus and asked for some funding, but they stated that because of legal issues, they were not able to do so. We were told this year that if the bus is only serving our clients, the refugee students that are enrolled in school, that the school system could not financially support that,” Miller said.

Miller says she replied to the district saying International Neighbors could pick up other students too if it could move the plan forward.

On August 16, Charlottesville City Schools told NBC29 that the bus driver shortage is an issue of staffing, not funding. The district increased benefits and salary with little luck hiring.

Miller says she spoke with the school district asking for money to pay Phillip Gilliam, their driver, and for gas since it said the issue is over staffing. It would take about $500 a week.

This is Charlottesville City Schools’ response:

“We have not actually received any requests for funding from any of these community partners, but the issue is complex and our current thinking is that instead of allocating school funds to these organizations, we can work together to amplify their voices and bring support and awareness to their endeavors. We are appreciative of all the community support, particularly with regards to getting our students to and from school.”

Gilliam said he picks up about six children, and that his whole route takes a couple of hours. He says he would double his current route to take students who are not International Neighbor’s clients.

“They’ve got to get to school, so someone has to help them out to get them to school. It’s all about working together and getting it done,” Gilliam said.

