Great Start to September - Another Winner Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - September off to a great start, with low humidity and mostly clear skies. Another nice, warm day ahead for Friday with still low humidity. As we move into the Labor Day weekend, the “unofficial” ending of Summer, it will turn more humid, with high pressure moving offshore. Currently, Sunday afternoon and evening and into Labor Day Monday, we will see storms return, as the next front approaches.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Some patchy fog. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm, humid. Some PM and evening storms possible. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Monday - Labor Day: Variable clouds, warm, humid. showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, showers or storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Few showers or storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Stray storms possible. Highs low to mid 80s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.