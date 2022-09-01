Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Great Start to September - Another Winner Friday

More Humid this Labor Day Weekend. Storm Chances Return later Sunday
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - September off to a great start, with low humidity and mostly clear skies. Another nice, warm day ahead for Friday with still low humidity. As we move into the Labor Day weekend, the “unofficial” ending of Summer, it will turn more humid, with high pressure moving offshore. Currently, Sunday afternoon and evening and into Labor Day Monday, we will see storms return, as the next front approaches.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Some patchy fog. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm, humid. Some PM and evening storms possible. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Monday - Labor Day: Variable clouds, warm, humid. showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, showers or storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Few showers or storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Stray storms possible. Highs low to mid 80s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co.
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Mark Hormuz Dean (File photo provided by the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail)
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
cars
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors.
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
Looks like a winner
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity
NBC29 4 PM B-Day Clip
NBC29 4 PM B-Day Clip