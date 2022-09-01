2022 Virginia ABC liquor sales soar

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Liquor sales are up higher this year in Virginia.

Virginia ABC reported a gross revenue of $1.4 billion, up $60 million from 2021. The increase is being attributed to more businesses reopening for in-person dining and six ABC store expansions.

“This was really the year of the restaurant comeback. Our restaurant licensees really came back in a big way, especially after 2020 and how devastating that was. And so our growth this year was really about licensee growth,” Virginia ABC CEO Travis Hill said.

Tito’s Handmade was a top seller, followed by Hennessy.

