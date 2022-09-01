Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

2022 Virginia ABC liquor sales soar

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Liquor sales are up higher this year in Virginia.

Virginia ABC reported a gross revenue of $1.4 billion, up $60 million from 2021. The increase is being attributed to more businesses reopening for in-person dining and six ABC store expansions.

“This was really the year of the restaurant comeback. Our restaurant licensees really came back in a big way, especially after 2020 and how devastating that was. And so our growth this year was really about licensee growth,” Virginia ABC CEO Travis Hill said.

Tito’s Handmade was a top seller, followed by Hennessy.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co.
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Mark Hormuz Dean (File photo provided by the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail)
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
cars
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors.
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

Latest News

Rivanna River and surrounding body of waters in and around Charlottesville are tested every...
Rivanna River E. coli levels are stable
Paint the Town Orange is September 2nd
Paint the Town Orange returns September 2nd
Project Lifesaver
Tracking program might be the solution for wandering family members
UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health: Hormone treatment during menopause has less risks than previously thought