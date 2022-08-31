Youth Film Festival back at Paramount Theater

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Youth Film Festival is returning to the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall.

The festival will be showcasing 22 films created by 90 students.

There’ll be films about granny robots, climate change, social justice, love stories, and music videos by inmates of juvenile detention centers.

“Film is a wonderful way to express yourself, and a big part of our mission is to show our students’ work. So a festival is especially important, because the students are seeing others in the audience,” Executive Director Deanna Gould said.

Tickets for the Youth Film Festival go on sale at the box office of the Paramount Theater on September 9.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.