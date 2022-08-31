You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front has moved east. High pressure is now building in. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and pleasant temperatures. That story will be repeated for the next few days. As we go into the weekend, high pressure will drift east. A southerly wind will gradually increase humidity. Our next chance for showers and a storm will be on Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, less humid, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cooler, Low: around 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 6os

Saturday: Partly sunny, more humid, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, few showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

