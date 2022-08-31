Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

You gotta love it !

Beautiful stretch of days
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front has moved east. High pressure is now building in. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and pleasant temperatures. That story will be repeated for the next few days. As we go into the weekend, high pressure will drift east. A southerly wind will gradually increase humidity. Our next chance for showers and a storm will be on Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, less humid, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cooler, Low: around 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 6os

Saturday: Partly sunny, more humid, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, few showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co.
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
cars
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
Journey Middle School student Lucia Omand
ACPS middle schooler standing up to shorten the length of bus rides
After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors.
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Pleasant, Less Humid Mid to Late Week
nbc29 weather at noon
Showers and storms