What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in from the north. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, seasonal temperatures and lower humidity for the rest of the day. This pattern will stay in place for the next couple of days. By the weekend, high pressure will drift east, and provide a more southerly wind. Look for humidity levels to begin to rise. Labor Day Monday will not be wash out, but we could see scattered showers and a storm. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, & nice, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: around 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, more humid, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, few showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

