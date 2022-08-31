Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Wall of historic Albemarle courthouse damaged

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On the morning of August 12, an Albemarle sheriff’s deputy noticed that the wall surrounding the historic courthouse had been damaged.

The deputy had initially seen plastic debris on the brick wall, but city officials are still unsure of how the damage occurred.

Albemarle County Circuit Court Clerk John Zug is submitting a maintenance request to the Department of Facilities and Environmental Services as they handle repairs for the county buildings.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co.
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
cars
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
Journey Middle School student Lucia Omand
ACPS middle schooler standing up to shorten the length of bus rides
After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors.
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

Latest News

Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Roanoke College poll shows most Virginians don’t want Gov. Youngkin in presidential race
Electric vehicle charging station at the Albemarle County Office Building
Virginia’s tie to California law causing split in opinions over vehicle standards
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney (FILE)
Charlottesville seeks to throw out Brackney lawsuit, legal analyst explains
Gym class looks a little different right now in Charlottesville City Schools.
Jackson Via Elementary students learning pedestrian safety