Wall of historic Albemarle courthouse damaged

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On the morning of August 12, an Albemarle sheriff’s deputy noticed that the wall surrounding the historic courthouse had been damaged.

The deputy had initially seen plastic debris on the brick wall, but city officials are still unsure of how the damage occurred.

Albemarle County Circuit Court Clerk John Zug is submitting a maintenance request to the Department of Facilities and Environmental Services as they handle repairs for the county buildings.

