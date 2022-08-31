Advertise With Us
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years

Mark Hormuz Dean (File photo provided by the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail)
Mark Hormuz Dean (File photo provided by the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail)(WHSV)
By NBC29
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Pain Specialist charged in a series of sexual assaults by his former patients will serve nearly 13 years in prison.

Doctor Mark Dean was arrested four years ago, but the matter has dragged on through delays.

Sentencing Wednesday, August 31, comes from an April conviction in the first in what’s expected to be a series of trials.

Dean was sentenced to 12 years and 10 months. He could have faced life.

The assaults, according to investigators, happened between 2011 and 2017.

