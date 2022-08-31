Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Main Street makeover in Orange

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - Five buildings in the Town of Orange are getting a fresh coat of paint, offering a fresh start for businesses opening up.

“We looked at some historical colors that might fit well with the town and tried to be sensitive to that. We tried to not do anything too out of the ordinary, but so far, the feedback has been good,” property manager Jeremiah Pent said.

Pent says he wanted to make the town a little more black & white with some gray mixed in.

“I understand that change is always something that people can be uncomfortable with, and I’m plenty uncomfortable with it, too. But I think that these small, rural communities are a really important part of the country. I think with people that have sort of tried to escape from the big cities and visited these places there’s a new interest in what can we do here. How can we improve here?” Pent said.

L.P. Painting Service owner Loni Peas’e is the one doing the painting.

“It’s a new addition and it’s definitely, you know, their intention is I guess Orange is up and coming it’s going to be opportunities for new businesses and going to give a reason to want to be here,” Peas’e said.

Owners are hoping these changes help being people together.

