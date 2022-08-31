Jackson Via Elementary students learning pedestrian safety

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gym class looks a little different right now in Charlottesville City Schools.

Jackson Via Elementary students are taking a break from the usual gym games to go over the guidelines of pedestrian safety.

“My dad always tells me and my sister to look both ways before we cross the street,” third-grader Fennia Chambers said.

“We learned how to cross the road safely,” third-grader Aiden Neri said.

With many more students walking to school, teachers are also taking the time to remind students to keep a lookout for cars before crossing the street.

“We’re making sure that they know that they can’t be distracted, that they’re on the right side of the street when they’re walking, and that they’re just being responsible while outside,” PE teacher Mark Shipp said.

During these lessons, Shipp assigns his students take on the roles of walkers, drivers, and crossing guards to act out safety scenarios.

“I think we only have like 53 or so kids riding a bus, so we’ve got a lot more kids trying to get to school either by cars or walking,” Shipp said.

While it’s an important lesson, the kids are still having fun with it.

“The kids are excited about it, they know that this is a skill they need to have,” Shipp said. “We don’t have enough bus drivers, but we’re making the best of what we have. Teaching them to get to school safely is just a really important thing.”

Classes like this one are taking place all across Charlottesville City Schools.

