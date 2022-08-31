Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Falcon Club Player of the Week 8/30

LCHS Quarterback Landon Wilson
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Quarterback Landon Wilson is this week’s Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Wilson led the Lions to a dominating 61-6 win over Huguenot in the season opener, and had a hand in 5 of Louisa’s 9 touchdowns, including 2 rushing scores.

Wilson threw 2 touchdowns, and completed 6 out of 12 passes for 151 yards.

“We’ve got a lot of good weapons now, we have a lot of receivers that are catching the ball. Savion Hiter is running the ball really well, so a lot of teams have to account for them, which leaves me wide open. That makes me successful against teams while they’re accounting for the other players,” Wilson said.

Not only was Wilson an offensive star, but he scored on defense playing safety. Wilson intercepted a pass and returned it 27 yards, scoring a pick 6.

When asked if he had ever scored a defensive touchdown before this, Wilson said: “I had in little league but never in varsity. It felt great, I didn’t know what to do. I just went over to the little kids and started high fiving them, I don’t know, that was my first.”

Coach Wil Patrick had nothing but praise for this star player.

“He’s just a competitive kid, the leader of this team. What a great game it was, everyone feeds of his energy, and we came out and executed well on offense. He’s a great young man, coached him for four years now. He’s an absolute competitor, awesome kid, and hard worker,” Coach Patrick said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co.
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
cars
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
Journey Middle School student Lucia Omand
ACPS middle schooler standing up to shorten the length of bus rides
After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors.
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

Latest News

LCHS Quarterback Landon Wilson
Falcon Club 0830
Friday Night Fury 8/26
Friday Night Fury, August 26th scores & highlights
Friday Night Fury, August 26th scores & highlights
Friday Night Fury, August 26th scores & highlights
Albemarle Patriots
Albemarle Patriots win season opener 47-0