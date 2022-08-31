Falcon Club Player of the Week 8/30

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Quarterback Landon Wilson is this week’s Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Wilson led the Lions to a dominating 61-6 win over Huguenot in the season opener, and had a hand in 5 of Louisa’s 9 touchdowns, including 2 rushing scores.

Wilson threw 2 touchdowns, and completed 6 out of 12 passes for 151 yards.

“We’ve got a lot of good weapons now, we have a lot of receivers that are catching the ball. Savion Hiter is running the ball really well, so a lot of teams have to account for them, which leaves me wide open. That makes me successful against teams while they’re accounting for the other players,” Wilson said.

Not only was Wilson an offensive star, but he scored on defense playing safety. Wilson intercepted a pass and returned it 27 yards, scoring a pick 6.

When asked if he had ever scored a defensive touchdown before this, Wilson said: “I had in little league but never in varsity. It felt great, I didn’t know what to do. I just went over to the little kids and started high fiving them, I don’t know, that was my first.”

Coach Wil Patrick had nothing but praise for this star player.

“He’s just a competitive kid, the leader of this team. What a great game it was, everyone feeds of his energy, and we came out and executed well on offense. He’s a great young man, coached him for four years now. He’s an absolute competitor, awesome kid, and hard worker,” Coach Patrick said.

