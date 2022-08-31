Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Comfortable, Cool Overnight. Nice Start to September

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear skies and dry air will make for a comfortably cool overnight and another nice day, as we kick off September. High pressure building over the Mid-Atlantic will keep the humidity low, with highs in the mid to upper 80s, through the end of the week. As we move into the Labor Day weekend, the “unofficial” ending of Summer, it will turn warmer and more humid, with high pressure moving offshore. Currently, late Sunday and into Labor Day Monday, we will see storms return, as the next front approaches.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable, cool. Some patchy fog. Lows 55-60.

Thursday: More sunshine, nice. Low humidity. Highs mid to upper . Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and more humid. Stray storms possible. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows upper 60s.

Monday - Labor Day: Variable clouds, warm, humid. showers and storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, few showers or storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Stray storm possible. Highs low 80s to mid 80s.

