Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

VSP investigating officer-involved shooting along Fontaine Ave.

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says an officer is on administrative leave in connection with an investigation in a shooting along Fontaine Avenue.

ACPD announced Tuesday, August 30, that law enforcement located a person wanted on federal warrants driving on Route 250 last night.

“When Task Force officers initiated a traffic stop, the fugitive attempted to evade officers resulting in the fugitive’s vehicle crashing on the eastbound Fontaine Avenue on-ramp to US-250 Bypass. After the crash, Task Force officers ordered the fugitive to surrender, at which point the suspect produced a firearm and exchanged fire with the officers,” ACPD said in Tuesday’s release.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, and their identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The Virginia State Police is investigating.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
cars
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
Journey Middle School student Lucia Omand
ACPS middle schooler standing up to shorten the length of bus rides
A family creation. Jim has always been a lefty, this is one of the last things he was able to...
Retired UVA pediatrician diagnosed with ALS creates a fund to help fight it
Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight.
Hundreds of tiny jellyfish found living in a park pond

Latest News

NBC12 is taking a look back at the five hurricanes that left the most significant mark on our...
Top 5 worst hurricanes to hit Virginia
Student Loans
7th District GOP candidate weighs in on student loan forgiveness plan
Carilion Clinic
Doctor has safety reminders for parents as kids head back to school
A memorial was set up outside the home where VCU freshman Adam Oakes died one year ago.
Charges dropped against 5 former Delta Chi members in Adam Oakes death