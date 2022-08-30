VSP investigating officer-involved shooting along Fontaine Ave.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says an officer is on administrative leave in connection with an investigation in a shooting along Fontaine Avenue.

ACPD announced Tuesday, August 30, that law enforcement located a person wanted on federal warrants driving on Route 250 last night.

“When Task Force officers initiated a traffic stop, the fugitive attempted to evade officers resulting in the fugitive’s vehicle crashing on the eastbound Fontaine Avenue on-ramp to US-250 Bypass. After the crash, Task Force officers ordered the fugitive to surrender, at which point the suspect produced a firearm and exchanged fire with the officers,” ACPD said in Tuesday’s release.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, and their identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The Virginia State Police is investigating.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

