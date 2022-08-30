UVA Center for Politics: 2022 election season unique compared to previous years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kyle Kondik with the UVA Center for Politics says that the big factor in this year’s midterm elections is the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

He says that because this was not a decision made by the President or congress, it makes it more difficult to analyze how people will vote, especially since both elected offices are already held by Democrats.

“We’re at a time where candidate quality maybe isn’t seen as quite as important as it used to be, things like incumbency are not seen as being as important as they used to be. At the end of the day, I do still wonder if it is possible that we still see some sort of break for the Republicans,” Kondik said.

Given that, Kondik says he still expects Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) to win the 7th District, and he thinks that Virginia’s 2nd District, in the Hampton Roads area, will be another competitive race to watch.

