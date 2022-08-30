Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Study says rent in Charlottesville seems to be leveling off

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rent in the Charlottesville area is starting to level off, according to a new study by apartmentlist.com.

Virginia Apartment Management Association CEO Patrick McCloud says this is due to the season: Summer tends to be a higher leasing season, and now we are coming to the end of that period.

“We have seen things not flatten out a lot, but flatten out some, especially in the two-bedroom market,” McCloud said.

While prices are still high, it is a return to a more normal cycle.

McCloud says the concern is higher interest rates. These make it harder to build new housing, especially when it comes to affordable housing.

