CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As high pressure drifts east, expect more cloudiness later this afternoon. We’re tracking a strong cold front to our west. Showers and storms will begin to develop this afternoon ‚and continue into tonight. Some storms will be capable of producing gusty wind. Skies will clear overnight, setting the stage for an outstanding mid-week. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, seasonal temperatures and lower humidity. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, w/ scattered showers & storms, High: low 90s

Tonight: Showers & storms, clearing later, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, lower humidity, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

