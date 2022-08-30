Police increasing presence around UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are increasing their presence within the UVA community to help keep students safe.

The university’s police department also wants to build trust and relationships through it’s Community Oriented Policing Squad (COPS).

“Just to have an extra footprint out there, but also it’s the same for officers where that they can have - like I was speaking about - that relationship building and positive kind of community impact. Not just the officer that just shows up to the call or anything like that,” Sergeant Ben Rexrode said.

COPS is working mostly in the evenings around the more populated areas around UVA Grounds.

