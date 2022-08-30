Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Pleasant, Less Humid Mid to Late Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heat busting showers and storms moved across the region Tuesday afternoon. Early tonight, a few stray showers, otherwise clearing skies. A cold front moving in overnight, will usher in a more comfortable air mass for the mid and late week. High pressure building eastward toward the Mid-Atlantic, will make for a nice drop in humidity and more seasonable daytime highs. Some overnight lows by Thursday morning in the cool 50s.

Temperatures will warm back up and humidity rise for the Labor Day weekend. Next storm system is likely to bring showers and storms by Labor Day Monday.

Tonight: Early stray showers. Clearing skies, some areas of fog. Lows low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Not as hot. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and more humid. Stray storms possible. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows upper 60s.

Monday - Labor Day: Variable clouds, warm, humid. showers and storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, few showers or storms. Highs low 80s.

