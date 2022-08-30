Eye to the sky
Cooler and less humid by tomorrow
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver another hot and humid day. We’ll start out with sunshine, but clouds will begin to develop this afternoon. Showers and storms will move in this afternoon and continue to advance through the region this evening. Cooler and less humid conditions will work into the region Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 90s
Tonight: Early storms, late clearing, Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, less humid & cooler, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.