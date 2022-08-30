Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Eye to the sky

Cooler and less humid by tomorrow
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver another hot and humid day. We’ll start out with sunshine, but clouds will begin to develop this afternoon. Showers and storms will move in this afternoon and continue to advance through the region this evening. Cooler and less humid conditions will work into the region Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Early storms, late clearing, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, less humid & cooler, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

