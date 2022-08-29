UVA testing emergency sirens Aug. 30

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia will be conducting a test of its emergency system from 10:50 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 30.

Sirens and a public address system will sound for 10 minutes, giving an “all clear” when it is finished.

These sirens can be heard both on UVA Grounds and the area surrounding it.

