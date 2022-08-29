Relief from the heat and humidity on the way
Tracking a strong cold front
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies, and hot and humid conditions for the rest of the day. Meanwhile, a strong cold front is heading our way. Tuesday will start with sunshine and more 90s, however, by the afternoon showers and storms will develop across the region. Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty wind. Conditions will cool behind the front and turn less humid for the rest of the week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: near 90
Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog, Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, less humid, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
