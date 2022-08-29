Advertise With Us
Relief from the heat and humidity on the way

Tracking a strong cold front
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies, and hot and humid conditions for the rest of the day. Meanwhile, a strong cold front is heading our way. Tuesday will start with sunshine and more 90s, however, by the afternoon showers and storms will develop across the region. Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty wind. Conditions will cool behind the front and turn less humid for the rest of the week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: near 90

Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog, Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, less humid, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

