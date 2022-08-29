Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Monkeypox vaccine rollout guidelines change in Virginia

A monkeypox virus and syringe.
A monkeypox virus and syringe.(MGN / Cutout Credit: Matt Damon / Kentucky National Guard)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Monkeypox vaccine roll out has been underway, but now a few things are changing.

At first, it was only available to men, as statistically they contracted it the most.

Now, it’s open to all genders.

“Initially, it was for those who are exposed and initially it was also really specific to men who have sex with other men or anonymous partners,” Blue Ridge Health District Policy & Planning Director Ryan McKay said.

The vaccine is also open to people regardless of sexual orientation who have had multiple partners within two weeks of trying to get a vaccine.

Click here to start the process of getting a vaccine if you need it.

