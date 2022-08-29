Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Local school districts enforcing a variety of cell phone policies

By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Cellphones can disrupt classes and distract students, which is why school districts are enforcing a variety of bans.

“Teachers need to be able to teach, students need to be able to learn,” Louisa County Public Schools Superintendent Doug Straley said. “We do not allow students to have their cellphones out or on during the school day.”

That includes no phones at lunch.

“To have their lunch time, where they’re sitting there talking with their classmates, and in the classroom with their classmates and their teachers, and not on their devices. Is so important,” Straley said.

Albemarle County Public Schools and Charlottesville City Schools have similar policies.

“The research was pretty clear that students who are in classrooms where cellphones are not in use, or not permitted, perform better academically than students in classrooms where there were no restrictions on cellphone use,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

ACPD and CCS are both a bit more relaxed outside of the class than Louisa County.

“They can use the cellphone before, after school, and during lunch, and between classes,” Giaramita said. “It certainly cut down on the distractions, make sure our students can learn, teachers can teach students, and great things happen.”

