JABA needs volunteers
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Board for the Aging is looking for a little help.
JABA is recruiting volunteers for things like food delivery and administrative support.
“We work with seniors. We also work with adults with disabilities and caregivers”, JABA Marketing and Volunteer Coordinator Winter Broadhurst said. “We also are currently recruiting for insurance counseling. We need some receptionists and some Zoom hosts as well for that program.”
This is a list of open volunteer opportunities:
- Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop Leaders
- Little Library Steward
- Food Box Delivery
- Community Center & At Home with JABA Support
- Insurance Counseling Support
- Neighbor to Neighbor Support
- Administrative Support
- Data Entry Volunteer
- Mentor Preschool to High School Students - Online and In-Person
- Setup/Breakdown Community Center - Louisa
- Help a Senior with Lawn Care
- Call BINGO for Seniors at Home
- Internships for Special Projects Available
- Donation Wish-list for Community Senior Centers
Broadhurst says people can reach out to her here if they’re interested: WBroadHurst@jabacares.org.
