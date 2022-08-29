JABA needs volunteers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Board for the Aging is looking for a little help.

JABA is recruiting volunteers for things like food delivery and administrative support.

“We work with seniors. We also work with adults with disabilities and caregivers”, JABA Marketing and Volunteer Coordinator Winter Broadhurst said. “We also are currently recruiting for insurance counseling. We need some receptionists and some Zoom hosts as well for that program.”

This is a list of open volunteer opportunities:

Broadhurst says people can reach out to her here if they’re interested: WBroadHurst@jabacares.org.

