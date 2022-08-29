Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

‘I freaked out,’ Man wins $300,000 from $10 lottery ticket while visiting friends out of state

A Georgia man visiting friends in South Carolina won $300,000 on a $10 lottery ticket.
A Georgia man visiting friends in South Carolina won $300,000 on a $10 lottery ticket.(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia man is celebrating his visit to South Carolina after the lottery ticket he happened to buy won him $300,000.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced the Atlanta native won the prize while visiting friends.

The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket, WHNS reports.

According to the winner, he “freaked out” when he saw that he won.

“I ran back in the store and gave the clerk a hug,” the unnamed winner said.

He told lottery officials that his first purchase was a new car for his next trip to South Carolina.

“I’m extremely happy,” he said. “I’ll definitely visit South Carolina more.”

The Lil Cricket store received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
Journey Middle School student Lucia Omand
ACPS middle schooler standing up to shorten the length of bus rides
cars
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
Charlottesville
3 Charlottesville companies on Inc. 5000 list
A family creation. Jim has always been a lefty, this is one of the last things he was able to...
Retired UVA pediatrician diagnosed with ALS creates a fund to help fight it

Latest News

August 29,2022
Average gas prices fall in Virginia for the last week of Aug.
FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in...
Atlanta prosecutor: Gang targeted celebrities, influencers
Police responded to a deadly Safeway shooting in Bend, Ore., on Sunday.
Heroic employee tried to disarm gunman in Oregon store shooting, police say
Latest on allegations against Rockstar Cheer Owner Scott Foster
Rockstar Cheer Scandal