“I don’t want another parent to go through what I’ve gone through”: Staunton mom reflects on child’s assault

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A mother in the Valley is opening up about her daughter’s experiences.

Jeanette Donald said her 11-year-old is a victim of sexual assault. Around April, her child changed. Not long after, she attempted suicide. It wasn’t until August that she knew why.

“I don’t want another parent to go through what I’ve gone through – not understanding why their child has changed, why their child is hurting, and they can’t fix it,” Donald said.

The alleged perpetrator went to school at Shelburne Middle School with her child. While her daughter’s assault happened off school grounds, she said students made allegations during school.

“I advised [the children] who had been harassed by this young man to make school officials aware of this situation,” Donald said.

This was long before she knew what had happened to her daughter.

“My exact words were, ‘If you see something say something,’” she said.

Donald said a pair of students went to officials in person, and another exchanged emails with school leaders.

The alleged assailant stayed in school. Donald said not enough was done.

“Fast forward to this spring, my daughter started having a lot of behavioral problems. My daughter made an attempt on her life back in April, and we nearly lost her,” Donald said tearfully.

On August 10, the second day of school, students made a life-changing report to the school administration.

“Some students went to school administration and said that there was a video/screenshot of my daughter circulating that was taken during her assault,” Donald said.

She found out the afternoon of August 11 while her daughter was in psychiatric care for the second time. Now, she said the school and school district is being supportive.

“They’re reacting in all the ways that they should, but it’s a bit too late. An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure. They could have done things better not just protect my daughter because she’s not the only one. It breaks my heart to know she’s not the only one,” she said.

Because the alleged perpetrator is still at school, Donald’s child will be homeschooled during the investigation.

By telling her story, Donald said she hopes adults will learn to listen to children when they come forward with their stories. Additionally, she hopes children who keep secrets will know they are not alone.

“I pray that people will take heed to this and change the way things are now, that parents will hear this and talk to their kids, that these kids will hear this and they’ll know that it’s not going to be ok, but that people care, somebody cares,” Donald said.

Donald said Staunton Police Department is investigating. We contacted the school division for comment, but since there’s an active investigation, they couldn’t provide one.

