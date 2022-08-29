Hot temperatures and high humidity
Major changes by Wednesday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver another hot and humid day across the region. We’ll see partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures. We are tracking a strong cold front to our west. Tuesday will feature early sun, with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Some areas may see heavy downpours and gusty wind. Behind the front look for lower humidity and pleasant temperatures by Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog, Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, lower humidity, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
