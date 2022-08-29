Hot temperatures and high humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver another hot and humid day across the region. We’ll see partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures. We are tracking a strong cold front to our west. Tuesday will feature early sun, with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Some areas may see heavy downpours and gusty wind. Behind the front look for lower humidity and pleasant temperatures by Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog, Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, lower humidity, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.