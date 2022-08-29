Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to travel to the battleground states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Labor Day, about two months before the election.

Biden will speak at Milwaukee’s Laborfest celebration and will go to Pittsburgh where other national labor leaders are appearing at that city’s Labor Day Parade, both the White House and labor unions said Monday. Biden plans to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers,” according to the White House.

Biden is expected to tout the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year, as well as the Inflation Reduction Act, which the president signed in August.

Both states have races for governor and U.S. Senate.

In Wisconsin, Democrats are trying to reelect Gov. Tony Evers and oust Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. His Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, has highlighted his middle-class background and parents’ union membership. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who co-owns the state’s largest construction firm.

In Pennsylvania, Democrats are trying to hold on to the state’s open governor’s office and to flip the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

President Biden signed his signature health care and climate bill into law Tuesday. (CNN/POOL/SENATE TV/HOUSE TV/NYSE)

The AFL-CIO has endorsed the Democrats in both races: state Attorney General Josh Shapiro running for governor against state Sen. Doug Mastriano and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman running for Senate against heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The AFL-CIO also has endorsed Evers and Barnes in the Wisconsin races.

Biden last came to Wisconsin in March and his stop in Milwaukee would be his fourth since his term began. Evers last week said he would welcome a visit from the president to the state and his campaign said he planned to attend the event with the president. Barnes also planned to participate in Labor Day events in Milwaukee, but his campaign spokeswoman did not say whether Barnes would join with Biden.

Fetterman planned to join Biden next week in Pittsburgh. Biden was also going to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to discuss an initiative designed to reduce gun crimes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
Journey Middle School student Lucia Omand
ACPS middle schooler standing up to shorten the length of bus rides
cars
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
Charlottesville
3 Charlottesville companies on Inc. 5000 list
A family creation. Jim has always been a lefty, this is one of the last things he was able to...
Retired UVA pediatrician diagnosed with ALS creates a fund to help fight it

Latest News

Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June.
Pakistan floods leave more than 1,000 dead, a half million survivors in camps
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen
Emotional support alligator enjoys splash pad at park
Some people who take the antiviral drug wind up testing positive for COVID a second time.
Paxlovid rebound COVID cases may be more common than we think
Authorities said the soldier was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot...
Dutch soldier shot in Indianapolis dies of his injuries