Average gas prices fall in Virginia for the last week of Aug.
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen almost $0.06 per gallon in the last week, averaging at $3.62, according to Gas Buddy.
Although prices are falling, gas prices are $0.69 higher per gallon than they were one year ago.
AAA says the average gas price in Charlottesville as of Monday, August 29, is $3.61.
