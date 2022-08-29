Advertise With Us
Average gas prices fall in Virginia for the last week of Aug.

August 29,2022
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen almost $0.06 per gallon in the last week, averaging at $3.62, according to Gas Buddy.

Although prices are falling, gas prices are $0.69 higher per gallon than they were one year ago.

AAA says the average gas price in Charlottesville as of Monday, August 29, is $3.61.

