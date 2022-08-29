Afternoon Storms Develop Tuesday. Less Humid and Nice, Mid to Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another hot and humid day ahead Tuesday, but afternoon storms to develop, in advance of an approaching cold front. A severe risk with storms, some may produce damaging wind gusts. In addition, some brief heavy rain and lightning. Current timing, between 3 - 8 PM as storms move from west to east across the region. Behind the front, a nice drop in humidity and not as hot for the mid and late week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, some fog. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. PM storms - few strong to severe. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Not as hot. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows upper 60s.

Monday - Labor Day: Partly sunny, warm, humid. Stray storm. Highs mid to upper 80s.

